High command to decide CLP Leader: Agnihotri

Our Correspondent

Una, December 8

The Congress will deliver on the poll promises made to the people of the state, said Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri here today after the party won a majority in the 68-member Assembly.

He said that the old pension scheme would be implemented and all adult women would be given Rs 1,500 per month, besides all consumers would get 300 units of free power. He added that people had given their verdict against the “double-engine” government in the state.

Agnihotri, who won the Haroli seat for the record fifth time in a row, said efforts were made to sabotage his electoral chances, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the bulk drug park project just before the elections.

He said that the party high command would decide the leader of the Congress Legislative Party and all elected MLAs would obey the decision.

About his earlier statement that the MLAs would be moved to a safe location in Rajasthan to avoid any misadventure by the BJP to sabotage the democratic process, Agnihotri said the party should ensure the safety of its MLAs. The party high command was yet to take a decision in this regard.