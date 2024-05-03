High Court asks govt about welfare schemes for HIV patients

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, May 2

The HP High Court has asked the government what benefits, concessions or advantages or welfare measures the state authorities are extending to persons suffering from human immuno deficiency virus (HIV).

Sorry state of affairs This situation reveals a sorry state of affairs. The state authorities are required to look into the matter. An comprehensive action plan on priority needs to be worked out and monitored by this court not only for the IGMC, Shimla, but also for other medical colleges of the state. — Justice Ranjan Sharma

It asked whether the authorities have any schemes or welfare measures for the effective care, support and treatment of persons in care or the custody of the state. Justice Ranjan Sharma passed the order on a petition for bail on medical ground filed by an under-trial suffering from HIV.

During the course of hearing, Dr Rahul Rao, Medical Superintendent, IGMC, Shimla, along with other medical specialists were present in the court. After an interaction with them, it came to light that in the IGMC, Shimla, the patients, who approach the hospital in emergency (night hours), could not be refused admission and even situations occur when, on one bed, two or three patients were adjusted.

Expressing concern on the situation, Justice Ranjan Sharma observed that “this situation reveals a sorry state of affairs. The state authorities are required to look into the matter and an comprehensive action plan on priority needs to be worked out and monitored by this court not only for the IGMC, Shimla, but also for other medical colleges of the state.”

The court observed that “in the IGMC, Tanda medical college and other hospitals, during night hours, emergency services are taken care of primarily by postgraduates (interns) or Junior Residents or Senior Residents and no senior medical specialist (say Associate Professor or Professor) is available; or is not deployed but are told to be available on call. This situation is alarming.”

Advocate General Anoop Rattan assured the court that he would look into the issue. Considering it as an issue of larger public interest, the court requested the registry to place the same before the Chief Justice on the administrative side for consideration as a public interest litigation.

