High Court closes PIL on ruckus in Manali, Manikaran

The Himachal Pradesh High Court today closed the public interest litigation (PIL) on the issue of ruckus created by tourists in Manali, Manikaran and Bilaspur last year.

During the course of hearing, Advocate General Anup Rattan informed the Court that the challan has already been filed on April 12, 2024, against 13 persons, who had also been arrested by the police.

It was further informed to the Court through a status report that the situation in Manikaran is peaceful as of today and a checkpost at Soma Ropa was in existence. Regular nakas and mobile vehicles are being deputed for inspection and preventing similar incidents.

In view of the said developments, a Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Satyen Vaidya, observed that “no further orders are necessary in the PIL and it is accordingly closed.”

The court had taken a cognisance on the news reports published in the media regarding the issue of ruckus created by some persons at Manali’s Green Tax Barrier.

Treating the news items as a PIL, the Court sought status report from the state government. As per a news item, a riot-like situation was witnessed in Manikaran on the night of March 6, 2023, as over 100 hooligans/miscreants from Punjab created ruckus and rampaged through the town.

After local residents intervened, the miscreants vandalised houses and 20 vehicles with iron rods and sticks. The tourists thrashed everyone they saw on the way and created an atmosphere of panic.

