High Court grants time to file reply to plea challenging appointment of CPSs

Shimla, October 3

The HP High Court today granted some more time to the state government as well as six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPSs) to file their replies to the petition challenging their appointment.

While granting time, a Division Bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Bipin Chander Negi made it clear that no further opportunity would be granted thereafter and listed the matter for consideration on October 16.

The court gave extra time on a petition filed by BJP leader Satpal Singh Satti and 11 other BJP MLAs who alleged that no such post of CPS exists in the Constitution of India or under any statue or Act passed by Parliament.

Advocate General Anup Rattan contended before the court that the petition was not maintainable. However, on the other hand, senior counsels Satya Pal Jain and Ankush Dass Sood, appearing for the petitioners, contended that the petition was maintainable.

Senior counsel Sharwan Dogra, appearing for Mukesh Agnihotri, contended that the petitioners had wrongly challenged Deputy Chief Minister’s appointment. He argued that his appointment was well within the Constitutional provisions and his name may be deleted from the case. After hearing all the parties, the court listed the matter for hearing on stay application as well as on maintainability of the petition and on an application filed by the Deputy CM for deleting his name from the case on October 16. In the meantime, the court has granted all parties time to file their replies.

The petitioners contended that the appointment of CPSs was a burden on the state exchequer. — OC

Against the mandate of Constitution

The petitioners contended that on January 8, 2023, the government appointed six CPSs against the mandate of the Constitution. Those appointed were Sanjay Awasthi (Arki), Sundar Singh Thakur (Kullu), Ram Kumar (Doon), Mohan Lal Brakta (Rohru), Ashish Butail (Palampur) and Kishori Lal (Baijnath)

