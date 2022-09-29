High Court guidelines for HPSSC

Shimla, September 28
The High Court today directed the HP Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) that on the receipt of objections filed by candidates against the provisional answer key, the HPSSC would display serial numbers of disputed questions, answers and the objections received by it on its website.
It directed that all such candidates, who are desirous of furnishing their comments/response to the objections, would be permitted to do so within a stipulated time. The court directed the commission to decide the objections in accordance with rules within a fixed time and display it on its website and, upon deliberations and decision so arrived at, would publish the revised/final answer key.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff
To hold post ‘till further orders’ | Retired as Eastern Comm...
In 8 hours, another blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur
The blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in...
Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US
Bharatbhai Patel was stabbed on the Lower East Side, New Yor...