High Court guidelines for HPSSC

Shimla, September 28

The High Court today directed the HP Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) that on the receipt of objections filed by candidates against the provisional answer key, the HPSSC would display serial numbers of disputed questions, answers and the objections received by it on its website.

It directed that all such candidates, who are desirous of furnishing their comments/response to the objections, would be permitted to do so within a stipulated time. The court directed the commission to decide the objections in accordance with rules within a fixed time and display it on its website and, upon deliberations and decision so arrived at, would publish the revised/final answer key.