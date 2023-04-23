High Court of Himachal Pradesh to host meet on judicial developments

Our Correspondent

Shimla, April 22

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, is hosting a two-day North Zone-II Regional Conference on “Contemporary Judicial Developments and Strengthening Justice Through Law and Technology” at Shimla on April 29-30.

The meet is supposed to be attended by invitee. In all, 160 participants — including Supreme Court and HC Judges and Judicial Officers of the High Courts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, UP, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Uttarakhand and HP — are expected to participate in the two-day conference. This was stated by the official HC spokesman.

The conference is being hosted with an aim to provide a forum for the exchange of knowledge, experiences and dissemination of best practices among participant Judges and Judicial Officers, under the respective HC’s jurisdiction.

It will include five sessions, of which three will be held on April 29 and two on April 30. There will be interactive sessions to allow Judges from different jurisdictions in a region to share experiences on key issues, develop new ideas, insights and adjudication methods.