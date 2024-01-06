High Court reserves verdict on DGP’s recall order plea

Shimla, January 5
The HP High Court today reserved its verdict on the applications filed by DGP Sanjay Kundu and SP, Kangra, Shalini Agnihotri seeking the recall of its order passed on December 26, 2023.
After hearing all the parties at length, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua reserved the order on the applications. Complainant Nishant Sharma was also present during the hearing.
The High Court had on December 26 directed the Secretary (Home) to shift/move DGP Sanjay Kundu and SP, Kangra, Shalini Agnihotri so that they do not have an opportunity to influence police investigation in a case pertaining to the harassment of a Palampur-based businessman.
The DGP had filed a petition before the Supreme Court, which stayed the High Court order on January 3 and gave liberty to him to file a order recalling application before the High Court.
The Palampur businessman on October 28, 2023, through an e-mail sent a complaint to the High Court alleging a threat to his life from two rich and well-connected persons.
