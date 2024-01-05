High Court to hear DGP’s petition to recall order today

Our Correspondent

Shimla, January 4

DGP Sanjay Kundu through his counsel informed the HP High Court today that as per the Supreme Court’s order, he had filed an application for re-calling the December 26 order of this court.

On December 26, the High Court had directed the Secretary (Home) to take immediate steps to shift/move Kundu and Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri so that they do not have the opportunity to influence police probe in a case of the harassment of a Palampur-based businessman.

Feeling aggrieved by the order, Kundu had filed a petition before the Supreme Court, which yesterday stayed the High Court order and gave him liberty to file an order recalling application before the High Court.

The counsel for the Kangra SP submitted before the court that she in her personal capacity was filing two applications, one for impleading and the other for recalling the December 26 order passed by the High Court. After hearing the submissions, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua ordered the registry to list the applications for tomorrow. The Advocate General of Himachal filed a fresh status report in the matter.

#Shimla #Supreme Court