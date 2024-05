High Court transfers 27 judicial officers

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, May 3

In a major reshuffle in the state judiciary, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has transferred 27 judicial officers in the cadre of District Judges/Additional District Judges.

As per the notification issued by the court, Davinder Kumar, District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ), Kullu, has been transferred and posted as District and Sessions Judge (Forests), Shimla.

Yogesh Jaswal, Presiding Officer, Labour Court-cum-Industrial Tribunal, Shimla, posted as Principal Judge, Family Court, Mandi. Vikas Bhardwaj, District and Sessions Judge, Hamirpur has been transferred to Kullu.

Bhuvnesh Awasthi, D&SJ, Una, has been transferred to Hamirpur. Rajeev Bali, Director, Himachal Pradesh Judicial Academy, Shimla; has been transferred and posted as District and Sessions Judge, Kangra at Dharamshala.

Jaswant Singh, District and Sessions Judge (Forests), Shimla has been transferred and posted as D&SJ, Chamba. Anuja Sood, Registrar, Lokayukta, Himachal Pradesh has been posted as Presiding Officer, Labour Court, Shimla. Naresh Kumar, Presiding Officer, Labour Court, Kangra at Dharamshala has been posted as D&SJ, Una.

Nitin Kumar, Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ), Dehra, on his placement as District and Sessions Judge, has been transferred and posted as Director, Himachal Pradesh Judicial Academy, Shimla. Praveen Chauhan, AD&SJ-I, Shimla, on her placement as District and Sessions Judge, posted as Presiding Officer, Labour Court, Kangra at Dharamshala.

Vivek Sharma, AD&SJ-I, Una, on his placement as D&SJ has been posted as Chairman-cum-Member, Himachal Pradesh Transport Appellate Tribunal, Hamirpur.

P.C. Rana, Additional District and Sessions Judge-I, Mandi, has been transferred to Paonta Sahib.

Pankaj Sharma, AD&SJ, Sundernagar, has been transferred to Rohru. Avinash Chander, AD&SJ, Nalagarh has been transferred to Sundemagar. Rajesh Chauhan, AD&SJ-II, Shimla, has been transferred as AD&SJ-I, Kangra at Dharamsala.

Abira Basu, AD&SJ, Paonta Sahib, has been transferred to Sarkaghat. Sachin Raghu, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sarkaghat, has been transferred to Hamirpur. Gaurav Mahajan, AD&SJ, Hamirpur, has been transferred to Sirmaur at Nahan.

Kanta Verma, AD&SJ-I, Kangra at Dharamshala, has been transferred to Una. Abhay Mandiyal, AD&SJ, Kinnaur at Rampur has been transferred to Nalagarh. Sapna Pandey, AD&SJ-I, Solan, has been transferred to Dehra. Arvind Kumar, AD&SJ, Sirmaur at Nahan has been transferred to Mandi.

Praveen Garg, AD&SJ-II, Kangra at Dharamshala, has been transferred to Shimla. Yajuvender Singh, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Registry of High Court of Himachal Pradesh has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kinnaur, at Rampur.

Pankaj, AD&SJ, Fast Track Special Court (Rape & POCSO), Sirmaur at Nahan, has been transferred and posted as AD&SJ-I, Solan.

Vivek Khanal, AD&SJ, Rohru, has been transferred to Fast Track Special Court (POCSO), Solan. Gurmeet Kaur, AD&SJ, Fast Track Special Court (POCSO), Solan, has been posted as AD&SJ, Fast Track Special Court (Rape & Protection of Children from Sexual Offences), Sirmaur at Nahan.

