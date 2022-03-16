High Court's status quo on Shimla ward delimitation

Our Correspondent

Shimla, March 15

The High Court today directed the state government to maintain status quo regarding the further process of delimitation of Summer Hill Ward of Municipal Corporation, Shimla, whereby one side of Boileauganj Bazaar was included in the ward.

Apart from this, the court also directed to maintain status quo regarding the delimitation process of the Nabha Municipal Ward of the MC.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice CB Barowalia passed the interim order on a two petitions filed by Rajeev Thakur of the Summer Hill Ward and Simi Nanda of the Nabha Ward, contending that while making delimitation, the Shimla DC had not taken care of the problems of the residents of that areas.

In one petition, the petitioner contended that the DC had included one side of Boileauganj Bazaar in the Summer Hill Ward and the other side in the Summer Hill Ward.

He contended that against the delimitation, he has referred the objections before the DC but it was rejected by him without actually redressing the exact problem. It was contended that thereafter, the petitioner had filed an appeal against the rejection order of the DC before the Divisional Commissioner, Shimla, but he also dismissed it. The court listed the same for further consideration on March 21. —