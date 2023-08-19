High-level panel to monitor new road projects: CM

Shimla, August 18
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that a high-level committee would be constituted to monitor new road projects, which would be approved only if there was a proper drainage system.
Drones to supply medicines
Drones will be made available to all District Disaster Management Authorities for mapping and monitoring purposes, besides providing goods and medicines to people at the time of a disaster, said Sukhvinder Sukhu
He said, “The main cause of water seepage and cracks appearing in roads, causing huge damage is the absence of proper drainage and cross drainage systems. The situation needs to be corrected through quality construction.” He took a detailed report of the damage caused due to heavy rain and gave necessary directions to the officers.
Sukhu asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to deploy adequate machinery and other equipment for the restoration of roads damaged by landslides. He emphasised the need for additional men and machinery to open blocked major roads in Mandi district. “Scientific management will be ensured to prevent soil erosion and landslides on riverbanks in Kullu district. The NHAI and the state PWD have been asked to take long-term measures in this regard,” he added.
Sukhu said that to cope up with calamities, the state government had decided to provide two cranes each to all companies of the SDRF to mitigate the impact of disasters and for use in rescue operations.
