High pendency of arbitration cases worries High Court

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, August 21

The HP High Court has expressed serious concern over the pendency of more than 3,000 arbitration cases pertaining to land acquisition before the Divisional Commissioners of Shimla and Mandi divisions. It has observed that it will be more appropriate if serving or retired District Judges or Additional District Judges are conferred with such powers.

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan observed that “the issue is indeed extremely serious and, therefore, required to be deliberated upon by all stakeholders, particularly the NHAI and the Central Government.”

The court directed the Deputy Solicitor General appearing for the Central Government to file an action taken report in this regard within four weeks.

It was brought to the notice of the court by the counsels of the petitioner(s) that the Divisional Commissioners of Shimla and Mandi were overburdened with revenue matters, in addition to routine administrative work and they had no time to decide these cases.

