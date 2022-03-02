High returns inspire farmers to grow exotic veggies

High returns inspire farmers to grow exotic veggies

Exotic vegetable cultivation in Sainj near Shimla. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, March 1

High remunerative returns have motivated farmers to switch over to off-season exotic vegetable cultivation.

Area under cultivation increasing

  • Area under vegetable cultivation is 87,485 hectares.
  • Of this, 52,491 hectares under off-season, exotic vegetables.
  • Growers selling exotic vegetables earn between Rs60,000 and Rs2 lakh per hectare, as compared toRs8,000 to Rs10,000 from traditional crops.
  • The area under such vegetables has increased from 42,320 hectares in 2016-17 to 52,491 hectares in 2020-21.

The total area under vegetable cultivation is 87,485 hectares (2020-21), of which 60 per cent (52,491 hectares) is used to grow off-season and exotic vegetables. There is no supply of vegetables from the plains to the markets of Delhi, Chandigarh, Ambala, Karnal, Jalandhar and Ludhiana from mid-June to mid-September. As a result, off-season vegetables from Himachal face less competition and fetch good price.

Growers selling vegetables are earning between Rs 60,000 and Rs 2 lakh per hectare as compared to Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per hectare from the traditional crops, says the Agriculture Department.

“The returns are between Rs 60,000 and Rs 75,000 per hectare,” says Roshi, who took two hectares on lease at Sainj to grow capsicum and peas in polyhouses.

The area under such vegetables has increased from 42,320 hectares in 2016-17 to 52,491 hectares in 2020-21, says specialist Rajeev Minhas. He adds that the vegetable production has increased from 9,09,428 metric tonnes (MT) to 11,20,447 MT.

Off-season vegetables include tomato, capsicum, green peas, beans, cabbage, cauliflower, potato and cucumber while exotic vegetable comprise broccoli, lettuce, zucchini, cherry tomato, ‘bok choy’, Chinese cabbage, iceberg, celery, parsley, red cabbage and coloured capsicum.

For systematic diversification of crops, the department has introduced grafted vegetable seedlings, exotic vegetables and encouraged seed production through seed village programme, says BR Takhi, Director, Agriculture.

In Himachal, vegetables are grown in the areas from Shivalik foothills (elevation of 400 metres) to the high Alpine zone up to 4,000 metres. The state can be called a “Natural Glass House” of the country in the production of off-season vegetables, he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

2
Nation

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

3
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

4
Diaspora

Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 26-year-old son passes away

5
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

6
Punjab

PM sends birthday greetings to Punjab CM Channi, ahead of Gandhis

7
Nation

'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban meets with an accident while trying to drive his new car in his village

8
Nation

PM asks IAF to join evacuation from Ukraine, several C-17 aircraft to be deployed

9
Business

Ilker Ayci turns down Tata's offer of being CEO, MD of Air India

10
Nation

Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling

Don't Miss

View All
Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’
Sports

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed
Entertainment

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates
Nation

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron
Himachal

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron

Top Stories

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...

First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today

First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today

IAF's C-17 aircraft can ferry over 400 individuals in one so...

Karnataka student killed in Kharkiv

Karnataka student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...

Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food

Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food

Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it

Cities

View All

‘Good luck’ councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

'Good luck' councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

DRI seizes 9.2-kg gold worth Rs4 cr from airport

Verka CHC staff sans salary for 3 months

Robbers target medical store, decamp with Rs12,000 cash

Candidates make last-ditch effort to increase votes

It’s do-or-die for students now

It's do-or-die for Indian students stuck in Ukraine now

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

PRTC nets Rs 50 crore monthly revenue

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Zirakpur underpass snarls: Alternative routes available, but of little help to motorists

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Chandigarh cops visit kin of stranded students

Expect light rain today, tomorrow in Chandigarh

3rd wave witnessed fewer post-Covid complications

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ukraine Crisis: Jalandhar district administration officials visit distressed families

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

Ukraine crisis hits Jalandhar exporters hard

After days of ordeal, 2 Kapurthala lads cross Ukraine border

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

Families pray for safe return of their children

Gang of vehicle thieves busted, two held

Polling staff await election duty allowance

5 smugglers nabbed, heroin recovered

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Ex-BDPO, assistant engineer suspended

Pulse Polio drive: 1.89L children given drops in Patiala district