High returns inspire farmers to grow exotic veggies

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, March 1

High remunerative returns have motivated farmers to switch over to off-season exotic vegetable cultivation.

Area under cultivation increasing Area under vegetable cultivation is 87,485 hectares.

Of this, 52,491 hectares under off-season, exotic vegetables.

Growers selling exotic vegetables earn between Rs60,000 and Rs2 lakh per hectare, as compared toRs8,000 to Rs10,000 from traditional crops.

The area under such vegetables has increased from 42,320 hectares in 2016-17 to 52,491 hectares in 2020-21.

The total area under vegetable cultivation is 87,485 hectares (2020-21), of which 60 per cent (52,491 hectares) is used to grow off-season and exotic vegetables. There is no supply of vegetables from the plains to the markets of Delhi, Chandigarh, Ambala, Karnal, Jalandhar and Ludhiana from mid-June to mid-September. As a result, off-season vegetables from Himachal face less competition and fetch good price.

Growers selling vegetables are earning between Rs 60,000 and Rs 2 lakh per hectare as compared to Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per hectare from the traditional crops, says the Agriculture Department.

“The returns are between Rs 60,000 and Rs 75,000 per hectare,” says Roshi, who took two hectares on lease at Sainj to grow capsicum and peas in polyhouses.

The area under such vegetables has increased from 42,320 hectares in 2016-17 to 52,491 hectares in 2020-21, says specialist Rajeev Minhas. He adds that the vegetable production has increased from 9,09,428 metric tonnes (MT) to 11,20,447 MT.

Off-season vegetables include tomato, capsicum, green peas, beans, cabbage, cauliflower, potato and cucumber while exotic vegetable comprise broccoli, lettuce, zucchini, cherry tomato, ‘bok choy’, Chinese cabbage, iceberg, celery, parsley, red cabbage and coloured capsicum.

For systematic diversification of crops, the department has introduced grafted vegetable seedlings, exotic vegetables and encouraged seed production through seed village programme, says BR Takhi, Director, Agriculture.

In Himachal, vegetables are grown in the areas from Shivalik foothills (elevation of 400 metres) to the high Alpine zone up to 4,000 metres. The state can be called a “Natural Glass House” of the country in the production of off-season vegetables, he added.