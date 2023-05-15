High-tension power line impedes hospital work

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 14

The presence of a high tension (HT) power line has impeded the work of constructing a new hospital building on the Kather bypass in Solan.

Additional expenditure of several lakh rupees is being incurred on shifting the power cables. The presence of private land is also acting as an added obstruction.

The landowner has expressed reservations over the power line passing through his land. This has created a dicey situation for the administration that was keen on completing the first phase of the building within the stipulated time period. Though the requisite amount was deposited with the Power Department for shifting the HT line months ago, this has emerged as a new challenge.

DR Shandil, local MLA and Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Labour and Employment, recently inspected the site to take stock of the situation where officials from the departments concerned were also present. Shandil directed the Solan SDM to get the land in question demarcated to ascertain the ownership issue.

The previous BJP government sanctioned Rs 29 crore to construct the hospital, work on which began last year. A sum of Rs 10 crore was made available to the hospital several years ago to set up a mother and child healthcare (MCH) facility. However, the centre did not come up due to the paucity of space. Now, the funds are being utilised for the new building.

The Congress government has not set aside any funds for the same in this year’s Budget.