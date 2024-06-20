High-velocity winds, rain lash Palampur; 2 injured

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 19

Two persons were injured after a tree fell on their scooter near Maranda in Palampur as high-velocity winds, accompanied by rain and hailstorm, lashed the area this evening disrupting normal life. The injured were taken to the local Civil Hospital.

As per reports, Holta, Banuri, Tanda, Rajpur and Panchrukhi areas were the most affected where many trees were uprooted, blocking local roads and highways.

Power supply was disrupted in the lower areas of Palampur, but it was restored after a few hours. Vehicular traffic to Chhota Bhangal was suspended following rain in Multhan, Bara Gram, Luhardi and Kothi Kohar. Some tourists were reportedly stranded at Multhan and Barot.

Meanwhile, upper reaches of Dhauladhars experienced snowfall, which is unusual for this time of the year. The entire valley heaved a sigh of relief from “heatwave”, which was prevailing for the past 10 days. The hailstorm and rain also caused extensive damage to mango, kiwi and other fruit crops. Paragliding activities were suspended in Bir-Billing due to heavy rain and inclement weather. Tourists and paragliding pilots were directed by the administration not to take the risk of flying solo as well as tandem flights.

