Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh experience snow; Shimla gets rain

Chandigarh, January 30
Himachal Pradesh on Sunday night experienced widespread snowfall and roads to upper Shimla have been closed for traffic.
However, it did not snow in Shimla town.
This has brought cheers to orchardists as snowfall is vital for apple crop. Over 1,000 chilling hours are needed for the apple trees every winter for a good crop.
Shimla town and its nearby areas experienced rainfall.
Places near to Shimla like Kufri and Narkanda also experienced snowfall, turning the tourist destinations more picturesque.
Apple belt of Rohru, Jubbal, Kharapathar and Chopal also experienced snow.
Lower areas of the state like Dharamsala, Palampur, Solan, Nahan, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur and Mandi towns received rain, pushing down the temperature considerably.
