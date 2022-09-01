Highest single-day power generation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 31

The 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri hydro power station has set a new record in single-day energy generation.

“The hydro power station generated 39.526 million units (MU) energy in a single day on Monday, surpassing the previous record of 39.524 million units achieved on July 18 earlier this year,” said SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma.

He said that the company’s 412 MW Rampur hydro power station also achieved the highest daily generation for the current financial year on August 26, when it generated 10.908 MU.

