Highway at Chakki Mod shut for repair for 2 nights

Solan, September 18
The District Magistrate today ordered closure of the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of the National Highway (NH)-5 at Chakki Mod from 11 pm to 3 am tonight as well as on September 19 to facilitate repair and restoration work.
The officials of National Highways Authority of India have sought permission for closing the road for five hours for two days to complete the repair work as huge mounds of debris and boulders were continously sliding down from the hill at Chakki Mod. Though the restoration work was underway for the last fortnight, little progress has been made in view of the heavy vehicular inflow.
The motorists have been advised by the district police to use arterial Parwanoo-Jangeshu, Kumarhatti-Bhojnagar-Kamli, Kumarhatti-Nahan-Kala Amb roads while bypassing the NH-5.
