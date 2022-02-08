Highway four-laning leads to cracks in Kullu village houses

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, FEBRUARY 7

Around 25 houses have become vulnerable in Chauki Dobhi and Deodhar of the Kharal valley adjoining the town due to four-laning of the Jia-Ramshila national highway.

SDM visits spot Kullu SDM Vikas Shukla said he had visited the spot and directed the NHAI to carry out remedial steps at the earliest. Even earlier, some measures were taken by the NHAI but these were not sufficient to stop the sliding portion of the hill. Erect wall to stop landslides: villagers Some villagers had reportedly vacated their houses

Villagers demand that a security wall should be erected in a scientific manner at the place where the cutting had been done to stop the landslides

Neuli Gram Panchayat has passed a resolution demanding the re-construction of the road from the Shani temple to Deodhar

Even in 2017, 6 houses were damaged in Deodhar village

Landslides have become frequent in the area, especially during the rains. The families living here are having sleepless nights. The road leading from Shani Mandir (Tapu) to Deodhar has also been damaged. Intermittent landslides are taking place on the stretch.

Residents alleged that the cracks had developed in the walls and floors of their houses. They said the company executing the project had excavated the hillside to widen the road. They said some villagers had vacated their houses. They demanded that a security wall should be erected in a scientific manner at the place where the cutting had been done to stop the landslides.

Office-bearers of Gram Panchayat, Neuli, have passed a resolution demanding the re-construction of the road from the Shani temple to Deodhar. It, they say, will reduce the risk of landslides. Panchayat representatives have also handed over a demand letter to the Kullu SDM to direct National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to build a road.

Residents Mohit Katyayan and Vijender Pal Sharma said houses were in danger due to excessive landslides because of water seepage. Panchayat president Om Prakash and BDC member Vishal Mahant said the district administration had been asked to direct the NHAI to construct a road to reduce the risk of landslides.

Even in 2017, six houses were damaged in Deodhar village during the widening of the road near Ramshila. The residents rued that no concrete measures were taken by the NHAI to protect their houses or provide compensation for damages. They alleged that neither the administration, nor the government paid any attention to it due to which they were rendered homeless.

#Kullu #road widening