Highway to Mandi turns deadly, NHAI notice to construction firm

Nurpur, June 15

Taking serious note of the complaints against a highway construction company, the Regional Officer (RO) of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Shimla, has issued strict instructions to the Project Director (PD) of Palampur NHAI. He has been instructed to ensure adherence to the road safety norms amidst the ongoing construction of Pathankot-Mandi highway widening project.

Such sights are not uncommon on the highway.

Referring to the complaints against the company undertaking the construction of the first phase of the four-lane from Kandwal to Bherkhud, RO Abdul Basit, in his letter addressed to the Palampur PD, stated that the company was not adhering to the contract agreement of ensuring good traffic conditions. He said the company was bound to maintain the existing national highway as per the agreement provisions. He further directed the PD to serve notice to the construction company to undertake immediate repair and maintenance of the NH stretch within seven days. Failure in doing so would result in the NHAI maintaining the stretch on its own at the cost and risk of the construction company.

Akil Bakshi, who has been spearheading the campaign, alleged that despite the submission of several memorandums to the Nurpur SDM and Palampur PD, no initiative had been taken by the company to maintain the stretch. He said in the circular issued on March 16 last year, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had clarified requisite road safety norms in the NHAI’s road construction zones. But most of these norms were being flagrantly violated on this highway stretch. He said the local NHAI authorities were aware of these violations, but failed to take any action against the erring company.

It may be recalled that in the absence of any monitoring of the road safety norms, a number of commuters had lost their lives in fatal accidents on this stretch in the past two years. Due to the poor maintenance of the stretch and violation of norms, commuters have been facing inconvenience for a long time.

Following the Nurpur SDM’s intervention, residents of Jassur town — led by Akil Bakshi — had met the representatives of the local NHAI and the construction company last month. A coordination committee had been constituted, but the problems related to the safety of commuters and proper maintenance fell flat as most of them remained unaddressed.

