Hill sinking, landslide fear grips Kullu district residents

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, July 24

The residents of Inner Akhara Bazar and the nearby Math area in Kullu town are living in a constant fear of landslides on the Khaned hill here. A crevasse has developed and a part of the hill is sinking.

Ajay, a local resident, said the habitation in the Math area had increased manifold and the drainage system was inadequate. “Water overflows from drains during the rainy season and seeps into the Khaned land mass, thereby loosening it,” he said. The recently erected crate walls perished in the first rainy season. Slush and debris entered many houses in the Inner Akhara Bazar area, he added.

Another resident Tara Chand also said that the Math area lacked proper drainage network. Due to continuous water seepage, the hill had turned hollow at certain places. Landslips could be witnessed here even after mild rain. The security wall of the city council had also been destroyed. If there was a major landslide, a large number of houses would be badly affected in the area, he said.

Sanjay, another resident, said rocks frequently rolled down the Khaned hill, making it risky for the pedestrians to commute.

