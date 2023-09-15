Hill tracks damaged due to rain, shepherds’ winter migration hit

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, September 14

After monsoon fury last month many pedestrian paths used by the Gaddi shepherds for trekking in Dhauladhar mountain ranges have been damaged. The Gaddi shepherds, who start their migration back to plains this month, are facing problems in crossing through the mountain ranges along with their animals.

Pawana, a resident of Bara Bhangal who is also a shepherd, said that most of pedestrian paths in the mountains leading to her village have been damaged because of heavy rains and landslides. At places, shepherds have to use ropes to cross over mountain paths on way from Chamba to Bara Bhangal. The shepherds, who have started their migration back to plains in the month of September, are facing great difficulties in bringing back their flocks of sheep and goat because of the damaged mountain paths, she said.

Pawana lamented that the officials, who serve in Bara Bhangal area, generally call for government helicopter in case they are trapped. However, for the locals, life was very difficult.

Chaata Singh, another shepherd, said that due to inclement weather this year many shepherds have lost their flock in the mountains. In case the government fails to help them and restore the pedestrian tracks in the mountain ranges, the Gaddi shepherds would face economic losses. They might lose sheep and goat while crossing mountains. Sheep sheering might get delayed.

Sources here said that most of the shepherds moving out of Bara Bhangal valley come out through hill tracks located in Chamba district. Since Bara Bhangal village lies in Kangra district and tracks pass through Chamba district there was lack of coordination between two district administrations. Due to it the hill pedestrian tracks are not being repaired.

Deputy Commissioner Kangra, Nipun Jindal, when asked, said that money was being provided to respective panchayats to repair the hill tracks as per the demands of shepherds. The matter of tracks lying in the jurisdiction of Chamba district was being taken with the officials there.

Thousands of Gaddi shepherds cross over to the Bara Bhangal valley in summers with flocks of their sheep, goat and horses. They migrate back to the plains of Kangra and Una district in winters starting from September. This year due to heavy rains many tracks used by shepherds to cross over the mountain ranges have been damaged due to which the migratory patterns of shepherds have been hit.

