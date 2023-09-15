 Hill tracks damaged due to rain, shepherds’ winter migration hit : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Hill tracks damaged due to rain, shepherds’ winter migration hit

Hill tracks damaged due to rain, shepherds’ winter migration hit

Hill tracks damaged due to rain, shepherds’ winter migration hit

A track towards Bara Bhangal via Holi Nayagran, near Dhardi.



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, September 14

After monsoon fury last month many pedestrian paths used by the Gaddi shepherds for trekking in Dhauladhar mountain ranges have been damaged. The Gaddi shepherds, who start their migration back to plains this month, are facing problems in crossing through the mountain ranges along with their animals.

Money being provided to panchayats

Money is being provided to panchayats to repair hill treks as per the demands of shepherds. The matter of treks lying in the jurisdiction of Chamba district is being taken up with officials there.

Nipun Jindal, Deputy Commissioner, Kangra

Pawana, a resident of Bara Bhangal who is also a shepherd, said that most of pedestrian paths in the mountains leading to her village have been damaged because of heavy rains and landslides. At places, shepherds have to use ropes to cross over mountain paths on way from Chamba to Bara Bhangal. The shepherds, who have started their migration back to plains in the month of September, are facing great difficulties in bringing back their flocks of sheep and goat because of the damaged mountain paths, she said.

Pawana lamented that the officials, who serve in Bara Bhangal area, generally call for government helicopter in case they are trapped. However, for the locals, life was very difficult.

Chaata Singh, another shepherd, said that due to inclement weather this year many shepherds have lost their flock in the mountains. In case the government fails to help them and restore the pedestrian tracks in the mountain ranges, the Gaddi shepherds would face economic losses. They might lose sheep and goat while crossing mountains. Sheep sheering might get delayed.

Sources here said that most of the shepherds moving out of Bara Bhangal valley come out through hill tracks located in Chamba district. Since Bara Bhangal village lies in Kangra district and tracks pass through Chamba district there was lack of coordination between two district administrations. Due to it the hill pedestrian tracks are not being repaired.

Deputy Commissioner Kangra, Nipun Jindal, when asked, said that money was being provided to respective panchayats to repair the hill tracks as per the demands of shepherds. The matter of tracks lying in the jurisdiction of Chamba district was being taken with the officials there.

Thousands of Gaddi shepherds cross over to the Bara Bhangal valley in summers with flocks of their sheep, goat and horses. They migrate back to the plains of Kangra and Una district in winters starting from September. This year due to heavy rains many tracks used by shepherds to cross over the mountain ranges have been damaged due to which the migratory patterns of shepherds have been hit.

#Dharamsala #Monsoon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

2
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

3
Patiala

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

4
Diaspora

Teenager Sikh student ‘kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed’ on bus in Canada

5
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

6
J & K

Anantnag encounter: Two militants trapped day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed

7
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

8
J & K

Local Uzair Khan among 2 LeT militants involved in killing of Army officers, DSP in Kashmir: Police

9
J & K

Martyred J-K Police officer's father overcomes grief to salute his son

10
India

India calls for action after video shows US cop laughing over Andhra Pradesh student's death

Don't Miss

View All
Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Top News

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM Modi

Opposition bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

Opposition’s INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub Baramulla district

SC amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections

Supreme Court amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police

School office set afire by miscreants in Tarn Taran

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Chandigarh Administration can take decision on share-wise property

Get passport application processed on doorstep

Admn convinces GMCH JRs, strike called off

Fake encounter: 3 former Punjab Police officers get life term for killing three

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Lovely takes over as chief of Delhi Congress

Nominations close for DU students’ union poll

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Four months on, Ludhiana man held for woman’s murder

Punjabi University’s prof thrashed over girl student’s death

Punjabi University’s professor thrashed over girl student’s death

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth

Couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife yet to be traced