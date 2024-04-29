Hillside buried under garbage

THE slope along the national highway at Fagu, about 20 km from Shimla, is covered with garbage. The greenery has been ruined by heaps of plastic, glass and organic waste. The sad part is that this reckless littering seems to be the doing of locals. The authorities concerned should take prompt and serious action to save the hillside from becoming a dumping site. —Sandeep, Theog
Unmetalled roads a danger to commuters
THE Khainiara-Kotwali market road was widened at many spots to remove black spots. However, the main portions of the widened road have not been metalled. After the rains, the unmetalled parts of the road turn into a mud trap, making it difficult for commuters to pass through. The PWD should get the remaining parts of the road metalled as soon as possible to prevent mishaps. —Rakesh Sharma, Dharamsala
Construction material dumped alongside roads
MOST private and public contractors working on projects along the roads here have been dumping construction material such as gravel and sand on roads. This makes driving on these roads very dangerous, especially for two-wheeler riders. Many accidents have taken place due to construction material being dumped in the area. The authorities concerned should keep a check on this practice and take action against those who are dumping construction materials here. —Kunal Chaudhary, Dharamsala
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Pakistani boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held
Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...
Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park
Zahid and Ravi were known to a woman, who too was present at...