Hillside buried under garbage

THE slope along the national highway at Fagu, about 20 km from Shimla, is covered with garbage. The greenery has been ruined by heaps of plastic, glass and organic waste. The sad part is that this reckless littering seems to be the doing of locals. The authorities concerned should take prompt and serious action to save the hillside from becoming a dumping site. —Sandeep, Theog

Unmetalled roads a danger to commuters

THE Khainiara-Kotwali market road was widened at many spots to remove black spots. However, the main portions of the widened road have not been metalled. After the rains, the unmetalled parts of the road turn into a mud trap, making it difficult for commuters to pass through. The PWD should get the remaining parts of the road metalled as soon as possible to prevent mishaps. —Rakesh Sharma, Dharamsala

Construction material dumped alongside roads

MOST private and public contractors working on projects along the roads here have been dumping construction material such as gravel and sand on roads. This makes driving on these roads very dangerous, especially for two-wheeler riders. Many accidents have taken place due to construction material being dumped in the area. The authorities concerned should keep a check on this practice and take action against those who are dumping construction materials here. —Kunal Chaudhary, Dharamsala

