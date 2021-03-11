Him academy Public School, Hamirpur, bags award

The Him Academy Public School, Hamirpur, has bagged the State Environment Leadership Award for remarkable contribution to the promotion of environment protection, conservation and sustainable development in the state through inspiring and exemplary initiatives and transformative actions. The award was constituted by the state Department of Environment, Science and Technology and is conferred every year in order to recognise the contribution of individuals, NGOs, institutions, schools etc. Lalit Jain, director of the department, communicated to the school to participate in the award ceremony that would be held on June 5 in Gaitey Theatre at The Ridge in Shimla with 10 students of the school from Class X to XII. The Chief Minister would confer prizes on the occasion.

US professor’s lecture at BCS

Dr Rohan Sood, an alumnus of Bishop Cotton School, and now Director, University of Alabama’s Astrodynamics and Space Research Laboratory, USA, visited the school for a lecture. Dr Sood said lessons he learnt at the school formed the foundation of his work and research. He also met his old physics teacher, George Subhash Chander, who is still teaching physics to boys at BCS. The professor stressed that hard work in maths, physics and Computer Science would set them up well for research into space exploration. Dr Sood mentioned that current technology limits what one can achieve in space exploration beyond our solar system and it would be their generation that will take the technology even further to design missions destined for exploring the galaxy and other solar systems.

Rally against tobacco

Shimla Presidency School took out a rally on the occasion of Anti-Tobacco Day to make people aware of the harms of consuming tobacco. During the rally, school principal Devina Sharma informed the students how consumption of tobacco could lead to cancer and urged them to stay away from tobacco. Schoolchildren and teachers took part in the rally with a lot of enthusiasm.

VC asks UIT to develop ERP system

HPU Vice-Chancellor SP Bansal released the current issue of newsletter “BITs WITs” and the placement magazine “Avinya” on the UIT campus. He also inaugurated the newly registered alumni association. Prof Nagesh Thakur, Dean, Engineering, asked faculty members to collaborate with the science departments of the HPU regarding their research. Prof Bansal thanked the Director of UIT for the new initiatives taken by UIT. The VC further asked UIT director Prof PL Sharma to develop their own enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, which should also help other departments and divisions of the university.