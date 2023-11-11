Him Academy student bags silver in yoga

Hamirpur, November 10
Yashoverdhan Attri of Him Academy Public School bagged the silver medal in the under-19 category in the state school yoga competition that concluded at Bilaspur yesterday. He had earlier won the gold medal in the under-16 category in the National Yogaasan Competition held at Nalagarh.
Attri, 14, was accorded a rousing welcome on his arrival at the school here today. Pankaj Lakhanpal, Director of the school, said that Attri had won silver and bronze medals in yoga competitions earlier, too. He added that the school management would extend all required support to him in his future endeavours. Principal Naina Lakhanpal and teachers were also present on the occasion.
