Him Data Portal launched

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 12

The need of the hour is that all state government agencies should collaborate, connect, and respond to the needs of the public more efficiently by accessing accurate and real-time data, said Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He was addressing a conference organised by the Bharti Institute of Public Policy of the Indian School of Business (ISB) on governance and technology at Mohali today.

The Chief Minister also launched the ‘Him Data Portal’ a common digital platform to integrate data of all organisations for the deliverance of welfare schemes and to serve the public better. From July 2023, the state government would start the Him Parivar project, which would give a special digital identity to the people of the state.

This would strengthen the state’s benefit delivery systems through Him Pulse, which would support and enhance the capacity of Him Parivar in linking digital identity to the delivery of benefits to the targeted population.