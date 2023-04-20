Him Unnati Yojana for farm sector soon: Minister

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 19

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar said today that the government would start the Him Unnati Yojana for overall development of the agriculture sector. Under this, clusters of milk, pulses, vegetables, fruits, flowers, cash crops would be made according to the capacity of the particular area.

The minister was at Padhar in Mandi district as a chief guest on the concluding day of Kisan Mela. He said, “The government will provide loan at 2 per cent interest rate to promote start-ups in agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture and fisheries sector. Apart from this, 80 per cent subsidy will be given to farmers for constructing ponds to promote fisheries in the private sector in the state.”

“The state government will promote Kisan Melas at different levels in the state,” he added.