Himacchal CM meets Nitin Gadkari, discusses highway, ropeway projects

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 8

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday and held deliberations on various issues, including road projects, pertaining to the state.

Sukhu urged Gadkari to expedite the projects to widen Kiratpur-Manali, Parwanoo-Shimla, Chakki-Mataur-Shimla, Mandi-Pathankot, Nalagarh-Swarghat, Mubarikpur-Amb-Nadaun and Paonta Sahib-Kala Amb highways so that these are completed in stipulated time.

He also urged the Union minister for the construction of flyovers to ease traffic congestion, besides reducing distance and travelling time of commuters. A plan for the construction of ropeways under the Parvatmala Scheme was also discussed.

Sukhu requested Gadkari to release funds for the repair of national highways keeping in view the upcoming tourist season. As a majority of tourists come in their own vehicles, the condition of roads needs to be improved, he said. Various issues pertaining to Centrally-funded schemes being executed in the state were also discussed at length. The Chief Minister emphasised on the upgrade of inter-state roads and the Union minister agreed to it.

Sukhu said that Gadkari assured him of all assistance and cooperation on all issues.