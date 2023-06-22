Himachal: 2 tourists die after falling ill on the high-altitude on Manali-Leh road

PTI

Manali, June 22

Two tourists died after falling ill on the high-altitude on Manali-Leh road, a police official said on Thursday.

Doctors diagnosed the cause of death in the two separate incidents as hypoxemia, a drop in oxygen level in the blood.

Lahaul and Spiti Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Chaudhary said the deceased have been identified as Aditya (32), a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana and Kabala Singh (48) from Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir. Both tourists died on Wednesday.

Aditya, who was returning to Manali from Leh along with his friend, felt suffocated near Pang in Lahaul and Spiti. His friend managed to take him to an Army camp at Sarchu but he could not survive and died due to lack of oxygen, police said.

On the other hand, Kabala Singh who was on his way to Leh from Manali along with his family members fell unconscious and died ahead of Baralacha La, they said.

Both the bodies were sent for postmortem and the doctors confirmed that lack of oxygen led to the death in both cases, police said.

The SP said to avoid such incidents, the police share information regarding weather conditions, disaster management and other issues of concern from time to time for the safety of the tourists.

