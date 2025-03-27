Himachal 2nd only to Punjab in drug addiction, 9% of school kids use injections: Shimla MP in LS

Shimla MP Suresh Kumar Kashyap on Thursday informed Lok Sabha that Himachal Pradesh stood second only to Punjab when it came to the rising levels of drug addiction.

Sharing data from school surveys and addiction among government employees, Kashyap attacked the Congress government of the state for failing to take steps to curb the menace.

He said Himachal Pradesh, known as Devbhoomi, was increasingly falling into the clutches of addiction.

"After Punjab, Himachal is second in drug addiction. Due to addiction, youth are losing their vitality. A survey of

204 schools recently revealed that 9 per cent of children took injections. In drug de-addiction centres 35 per cent children are addicted to chitta, a synthetic drug made from heroin," Kashyap said in Zero Hour in Lok Sabha.

He said in the past just two months, 473 drug cases had been registered in Shimla alone and lamented a poor 27 per cent conviction rate in Himachal under the NDPS Act.

"Administration has also been unsuccessful in tackling the drug menace. Sixty employees of the state government were also found taking drugs across power, education and police departments and the chief of the state says action will be taken after six months," Kashyap said.