Himachal adjudged best for 'green' efforts

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 16

The state has bagged the Best State Award and the GSP Gold Partner Award by the Centre for Science and Environment, New Delhi, under the Green School Programme (GSP).

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said various activities were conducted to educate the students on the issue of environment conservation.

OTHER WINNERS Solan has been selected for the Best District Award

Govt Senior Secondary School, Himgiri, Chamba, has been adjudged best in the Land Section Award

Two teachers from the state have also been selected for the GSP Ambassador Award

The HP Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) as a nodal agency has established 3,000 eco-clubs in schools and 100 colleges under the National Green Corps (NGC) programme. It provides opportunities to the schoolchildren to redirect their consciousness and actions to create a more sustainable planet.

Lalit Jain, programme in-charge, member secretary, HIMCOSTE, Lalit Jain will receive the awards at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, on February 21.

Innovative environmental projects such as rainwater harvesting development of herbal garden on the school campus, solid waste management (waste-to-wealth concept), beautification of the campus, setting up of science and environment model, demonstration lab for the conservation and protection of environment have been initiated in the eco-clubs. The council is also implementing plastic waste buy back scheme through 100 eco-club schools (ECS).

Organising plantation campaigns through the ECS on the theme “Green Himachal Clean Himachal” has led to the plantation of about 26,106 plants of various species, said Lalit Jain.