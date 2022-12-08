Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results: BJP sends Vinod Tawde to HP to review poll result

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 8

Moving quickly to manage the fast evolving Himachal situation where the main parties are locked in a tight contest, the BJP on Thursday morning deputed national general secretary Vinod Tawde to Shimla to watch the developments and hold parleys with rebels.

Party sources said Tawde would engage the four BJP rebels who are leading in early trends.

These include KL Thakur in Nalagarh and Hoshiar Singh in Dehra.

“Four rebels who are winning are from the BJP,” said a party source as the ruling BJP seeks to change the anti incumbency trend of 37 years in the state.

Meanwhile Avinash Rai Khanna, BJP state in charge is also expected to be in Shimla soon until the situation becomes clear.

With current leads showing a nail biting fight, independents could play kingmakers.