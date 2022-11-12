Dipender Manta
Mandi, November 12
Despite a bone chilling cold, the world’s highest polling station of Tashigang recorded 100 per cent voter turnout in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti today.
There are a total 52 voters, of which 30 are male and 22 female.
All 52 voters of Tashigang and Gete villages falling under this pollling station exercised their franchise to elect the new state government. Voters were welcomed with local tradition and community food was served. The polling station in Tashigang was made a model polling station to make voting easy for senior citizens and disabled voters.
Tashigang, the highest polling station, is set up at an altitude 15,256 feet in Himachal Pradesh’s border district of Lahaul and Spiti, where temperature is below zero degree these days. Two days ago, this region received fresh snow.
The polling station was set up in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. It had witnessed 100 per cent voter turnout in the by-election to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Assembly polls: Nearly 66 pc polling in Himachal as voters brave cold, trudge through snow
Highest polling of 72.79 per cent recorded in Sirmour distri...
Himachal polls: Congress files complaint before ECI against BJP, others for 'circulating forged letter'
‘It is nothing but a feeble attempt by the BJP to damage Con...
Himachal Assembly election: World’s highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold
Tashigang is at an altitude 15,256 feet in Himachal’s border...
Stubble burning due to failure of 4 states; farmers are forced to burn crop residue: NHRC
Rights panel asks Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Punja...
Major police reshuffle in Punjab, 33 officers shifted
7 SSPs, 2IGs among those shifted