Himachal Assembly election: World’s highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 12

Despite a bone chilling cold, the world’s highest polling station of Tashigang recorded 100 per cent voter turnout in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti today.

There are a total 52 voters, of which 30 are male and 22 female.

All 52 voters of Tashigang and Gete villages falling under this pollling station exercised their franchise to elect the new state government. Voters were welcomed with local tradition and community food was served. The polling station in Tashigang was made a model polling station to make voting easy for senior citizens and disabled voters.

Tashigang, the highest polling station, is set up at an altitude 15,256 feet in Himachal Pradesh’s border district of Lahaul and Spiti, where temperature is below zero degree these days. Two days ago, this region received fresh snow.

The polling station was set up in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. It had witnessed 100 per cent voter turnout in the by-election to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat last year.

#Lahaul and Spiti