Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Neck-and-neck fight between BJP and Congress; AAP fails to open account

Shimla, December 8

Amidst a tight contest, the counting of votes for the 68-member BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh Assembly began on Thursday morning with tight security arrangements.

The high-stake election was held on November 12, sealing the electoral fate of 412 candidates, including 24 women. A 75.60 per cent voter turnout was recorded, breaking the 2017 record of 75.57 per cent.

In case the Congress wins Himachal Pradesh polls, it would be a major boost for the party that currently is in power on its own only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Winning a state in the north, albeit a small one, would be significant for the party especially because its electoral clout in the north has been on a decline for more than a decade now. A comeback in Himachal Pradesh would be a "huge morale booster" after its bad performance in Delhi MCD elections.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP won a comfortable majority of 44; the Congress got 21, with one seat going to CPI-M, and two to Independents.

