Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Neck-and-neck fight between BJP and Congress; AAP fails to open account

Shimla, December 8
Amidst a tight contest, the counting of votes for the 68-member BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh Assembly began on Thursday morning with tight security arrangements.
The high-stake election was held on November 12, sealing the electoral fate of 412 candidates, including 24 women. A 75.60 per cent voter turnout was recorded, breaking the 2017 record of 75.57 per cent.
In case the Congress wins Himachal Pradesh polls, it would be a major boost for the party that currently is in power on its own only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.
Winning a state in the north, albeit a small one, would be significant for the party especially because its electoral clout in the north has been on a decline for more than a decade now. A comeback in Himachal Pradesh would be a "huge morale booster" after its bad performance in Delhi MCD elections.
In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP won a comfortable majority of 44; the Congress got 21, with one seat going to CPI-M, and two to Independents.
AAP is not leading even in one seat out of 62 seats for which trends have been released.
Three independents leading - KL Thakur (1912) from Nalagarh, Hoshiyar Singh (1200) from Dehra in Kangra and Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur Sadar) by 844 votes
Ram Lal Markanda of BJP is leading in Lahaul and Spiti of 1,251 votes
Cong Vikramaditya Singh leading from Shimla rural
Sudhir Sharma of Congress leads by 1,300 votes from Dharamsala after first round
Deep Raj of BJP from Karsog is leading of 1,056 votes.
Rajat Thakur of BJP from Dharampur is leading of 346 votes
BJP's Sukhram Chawdhary leads after first round with 5,157 votes
Congress' Jung gets 3,261 votes in Paonta Sahib assembly seat
Anil Sharma of BJP leading from Mandi Sadar with 1 vote.
Pawan Thakur of Congress is leading from Sarkaghat 1,204 votes
CM Jai Ram Thakur leading from Seraj 2,226 votes, Rakesh Jamwal of BJP leading from Sundernagar, Puran Chand of BJP leading from Darang with 540 votes
The initial trends show that Congress is leading in 28 segments and BJP in 23 and independents in four constituencies. The counting has started with the postal ballots. CM Jai Ram Thakur is leading in his segment of Seraj in Mandi district.
The results of the high-stakes elections will also reveal whether the BJP's all-out personalised campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to buck the 'alternative government' trend has worked or not.
For the opposition Congress, however, a victory in Himachal is much-needed for its revival, as it has seen a spate of electoral losses in the last few years.
Vote counting to begin December 8 in 68 counting halls at 59 locations
Counting will start with the postal ballot at 8 am followed by EVM counting at 8.30 am
As many as 52,859 (87 per cent approximately) postal ballots were received by December 6 by the returning officers from all over the state – an increase of 17 per cent as compared to 2017. A total of 45,126 were received in 2017.
