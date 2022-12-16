Himachal Assembly session from December 22; Governor issues notification

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 16

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today issued the notification for the holding of the three-day winter session of the 14thVidhan Sabha at Dharamsala from December 22.

This will be the first Assembly session after the formation of the new government is state. The Vidhan Sabha secretariat today issued the business to be taken up during the three-day Assembly session, commencing on December 22 at Dharamsala.

This is perhaps for the first time that there will be no cabinet during the Vidhan Sabha session as the cabinet is always formed before convening the Assembly. So far only Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri have taken oath. The cabinet is yet to be expanded and Sukhu has said this will be done after the session.

On the first day of the winter session, the newly-elected 68 legislators will take oath. Six-time Congress MLA from Jawali assembly segment in Kangra, Chander Kumar, has been appointed as the Pro-tem Speaker for the oath of the legislators.

On the second day of the session, the election of the Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha will be held. As per constitutional norms, the Governor address will take place on December 23, as this will be the first session of this Assembly.

On the third and last day of the session, obituaries, if any, will take place to condole the death of members of the House, since the Vidhan Sabha met last. The house will hold a debate on the Governor’s address and pass it on the same day on December 24. The house can also take up any other business during the session.

