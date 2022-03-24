Himachal best in TB eradication

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 23

Himachal Pradesh has again secured the top rank in the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme among the states having a population of more than 50 lakh.

State Tuberculosis Officer Dr Gopal Beri will receive the award in New Delhi tomorrow from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. According to a government spokesperson, Himachal has bagged the top position in the programmatic intervention for the fourth year in a row.

“It’s a matter of pride for the state and everyone is involved in the TB elimination programme. The consistently good showing at the national level indicates the good work the state is doing in eliminating TB,” said NHM, Himachal Pradesh, Managing Director Hemraj Bairwa.

In the sub-national TB free certification for 2021-22, eight districts have been given silver medal, while three have received bronze medal. “The target is to reduce the TB incidence to 80 per cent, considering 2015 the base year. The districts, which have received silver medals, have reduced it by 20 to 40 per cent, while the district given bronze have reduced it by up to 20 per cent,” said Bairwa.

With 80 per cent reduction in TB incidences being the ultimate goal, the state, though the best performer, has a long way to go before achieving the goal. “This could be achieved before 2025 but the programme has to be scaled up into a campaign. Also, the other departments need to become a part of the campaign, Health Department can’t do it alone,” said Bairwa. “The entire infrastructure will need to be bolstered, a lot of CSR initiatives will be required,” the MD said.