Himachal BJP gets a shot in the arm: Two independent MLAs join party

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, June 8

In a big boost to the ruling Himachal BJP in the election year, two Independent legislators, Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra in Kangra district and Prakash Rana from Jogindernagar in Mandi, today formally joined the party.

The two MLAs took primary membership of the party in the presence of state BJP president Suresh Kashyap and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at the state party office, here today. They were inducted into the party after getting the nod from the high command and holding consultations with the senior state leadership.

The first-timer MLAs, both businessmen in Mumbai and Dubai, took a shot at politics for the first time in 2017 and emerged victorious. However, despite supporting the Jai Ram-led BJP regime for the last four and half years, they faced an uncertain future in terms of being given the BJP ticket.

Their formal induction into the BJP today has virtually paved the way for the saffron party giving them the party ticket in the assembly polls due later this year.

While Hoshiyar Singh had defeated five-time BJP MLA and Dhumal loyalist Ravinder Singh Ravi, Prakash Rana had defeated Gulab Singh Thakur, former minister and father-in-law of Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

“During the last four and half years we got their complete cooperation on the floor of the house and outside also,” said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

He said the two were from BJP background and contested independently on being denied the party ticket. He said their entry into the BJP will strengthen the party.

“I am confident that this trend of people joining BJP will continue as people know which way the wind is blowing,” said state BJP president Suresh Kashyap.