Himachal: BJP’s Sankalp Patra promises to implement uniform civil code, provide 8 lakh jobs

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, November 6

Underlining that the BJP was focusing on empowerment and not allurement, the BJP ‘Sankalp Patra’ has promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code, provide eight lakh new jobs in a phased manner and institute Mukhyamantri Annandata Samman Nidhi to provide Rs 3000 per year to farmers in addition to Rs 6000 being credited to the accounts of farmers annually.

The Sankalp Patra released here today by BJP national president JP Nadda just five days before campaigning to close also promises all-weather metalled road connectivity to all villages in the state in next five years incurring an expenditure of Rs 5000 crore, establishing five new medical colleges, strengthen the infrastructure and other facilities in existing medical colleges.

Noting that the apple growers were not happy with increase in GST on packaging material, the BJP promised to limit the GST burden to 12 per cent, implement the marketing intervention scheme for apple, mangoes and citrus fruit and procure the unsold fruit and promote cultivation of aromatic and medicinal plants.

Realising that tourism has great potential and people are religious, the Sankalp Patra harps on starting tourist circuit “Him Teerath”, connecting all important temples and Shakti Peeths by starting 45 special busses from New Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Meerut and Mathura.

The eleven point Sankalp Patra which is silent on burning issue of restoration of Old Pension Scheme also commits to launch a programme “Shakti” which would entail investment of Rs 12,000 crore to develop transport and physical infrastructure around all prominent temples.

Other promises eying different sections of people include Him Start-up Yojana with investment of Rs 900 crore, substantial increase in ex-gratia grant to dependents of martyr soldiers. Anomalies in pay scale being a major issue of employees, the party promised that the BJP government would resolve the discrepancies in the remuneration of government employees.

The sankalp patra sans any reference to inflation and sky-rocketing prices and status of 69 national highways announced in-principle by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in June 2015.

With special focus on women constituting about 49 percent of the total voters in the state, the BJP also made 11 promises for women under “stree shakti sankalp” and announced to provide 33 percent reservation to women in government jobs and educational institutions and establish a corpus fund of Rs 500 crore to give interest-free loans to women entrepreneurs to set up homestays.

