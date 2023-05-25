Himachal board Class 10 result out; Kullu girl Manvi tops with 99.14 per cent

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 25

Girls outshined boys in Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Class 10 exams, while the pass percentage remained at 89.7 per cent, Secretary of the board Vishal Sharma said on Thursday.

A total of 91,440 students appeared in board examinations this year, out of which 81,732 passed.

Manvi from Snower Valley Public School Bajaura in Kullu district topped the Class 10 exam securing 99.14 per cent marks, while Diksha Kathyal from Government Senior Secondary School Chabutra in Hamirpur district grabbed the second position scoring 99 percent marks.

Akshit Sharma from New Era Senior Secondary School Parol in Hamirpur district and Akarshak Thakur from Government Senior Secondary School Badaran in Hamirpur district jointly bagged third spot by scoring 98.86 per cent marks each.