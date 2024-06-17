Himachal bypolls: Congress fields Hardeep Bawa from Nalagarh, Dr Pushpendra Verma from Hamirpur

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, June 17

The Congress has announced Hardeep Bawa as its candidate for the Nalagarh Assembly byelection and Dr Pushpendra Verma from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh.

The party, however, is yet to announce its candidate for Dehra seat.

The Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposals for the candidature of the following persons to contest the ensuing Assembly bye-elections as Congress candidates from the states mentioned below: pic.twitter.com/2I0afcglqW — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) June 17, 2024

The byelections to these three seats are slated for July 10 and were necessitated after the resignation of Independent MLAs Krishan Lal Thakur from Nalagarh, Hoshyar Singh from Dehra and Ashish Sharma from Hamirpur.

The three MLAs had resigned from the Assembly to join the BJP, which has fielded them from their old seats.

Hardeep Bawa had lost to Krishan Lal Thakur by 13,264 votes in the 2022 Assembly elections in Nalagarh while Dr Pushpendra Verma had lost to Ashish by 12,899 votes.

