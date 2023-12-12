Himachal Cabinet expanded, Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma join Sukhvinder Sukhu government

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 12

Exactly one year after the formation of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday inducted two ministers, taking the total strength of Cabinet to 11.

Rajesh Dharmani (51), a three-time MLA from Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district, and Yadvinder Goma (37), a second-time legislator from Jaisinghpur in Kangra, took oath at Raj Bhawan.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered oath of office to the newly inducted ministers at a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan here.

With today's Cabinet expansion, the possibility of a reshuffle in the portfolios of ministers cannot be ruled out

Incidentally, both Dharmani and Goma are engineers and have also done MBA.

In a tactical move, Sukhu has left one berth still vacant, keeping the hope alive for other aspirants. With the Cabinet expansion today, the possibility of a reshuffle in the portfolios of ministers cannot be ruled out.

The induction of two MLAsinto the Cabinet has been done to strike regional and caste balance.

Goma’s elevation will give more representation to Kangra from where Congress had won 10 of the 15 assembly segments.Prior to this, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, who is an OBC was the lone cabinet minister from Kangra. Goma, who belongs to the reserved category will be a young face in the Cabinet.

Induction of Dharmani will not just enhance the representation of the Brahmin community in the Cabinet but will also give representation to Bilaspur district.Till now only Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was from the Brahmin community.

The delay in the expansion was resulting in a lot of impatience among the aspirants.

