Himachal Cabinet gives nod to Drone Policy

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 6

The Cabinet today gave nod to the Himachal Pradesh Drone Policy 2022 with the objective of propagating Drone-enabled technology for heralding economic prosperity and creating employment avenues.

The Cabinet chaired by CM Jai Ram Thakur here today gave consent to the policy with drone technology being used to check illegal felling, mining and to deliver medicines in remote and inaccessible areas of the state.

The policy envisions creating a holistic Drone ecosystem built upon the foundation of Governance And Reforms Using Drones (GARUD). It aims at harnessing digital sky opportunities through institutional linkages with the National Education Policy, 2020, HP Industrial Investment Policy, HP Start-up/Innovation Scheme, National Skill Qualification Framework for ensuring future readiness of students and empowering them to access the job opportunities in the Drone Sector.

Consent was given to the Himachal Pradesh Logistics Policy-2022 which envisages creating an efficient and sophisticated logistics ecosystem to support state’s industrial growth. This will be done by strengthening institutional support through inter-departmental coordination in planning, implementation and monitoring of policies and measures affecting logistics industry. It also aims at strengthening the logistics infrastructures of the state by promoting investment from the private sector to develop Inland Container Depot, common facility centres, integrated cold chain, logistics parks, truck terminals, air cargo facilities, quality testing labs and integrated cold chain. In a bid to check illegal mining, nod was given to create 12 posts of Mining Inspectors, 24 posts of Assistant Mining Inspector and 24 posts of Mining Guards in the Industries Department.

It also gave its consent for filling 16 posts of different categories for newly approved Government College at Nohradhar in Sirmaur district. The Cabinet gave nod for creating five new patwar circles at Paliyon, Aambwara Sainwala, Kala Amb, Devni and Naagal Suketi by reorganizing Patwar circles Trilokpur, Moginand and Barmapapri in Nahan tehsil of Sirmaur district.

Approval was also granted for creating new Patwar circle Nangal by restructuring existing Patwar circles at Hatli and Malhanta in sub tehsil Rey in Kangra district besides including two Mohals of Patwar circle Agahar in Patwar circle Malhanta.

It also decided to provide forest land measuring 00-46-08 hectare in Mauza Danoa, Baroh tehsil of Kangra in favour of HP Road Transport Corporation on lease basis for 99 years for construction of a bus stand at Baba Baroh.

The Cabinet decided to open new fire posts at Nihri in Mandi and Jari at Dhaunkhra in Kullu district.

Other key decisions