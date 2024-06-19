Himachal Cabinet nod to filling 6,630 posts, age limit for recruitment of 1,226 constables relaxed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 18

The Cabinet today decided to create and fill more than 6,630 posts in various government departments, including engaging 6,297 early childhood care and education tutors in the Education Department and 200 doctors in the Health Department.

The Cabinet that met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reviewed the a drought-like situation and water shortage in many parts of the state arising out of the prolonged dry spell. A presentation was given at the meeting and the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to take immediate steps to combat fires and chalk out a long-term strategy to prevent forest fires that cause irreparable loss.

The Cabinet also gave approval to declaring the withheld results of the examinations for some posts conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur, where there was no police case, as per the recommendations of a Cabinet sub-committee.

In another significant development, the Cabinet gave nod to giving one-time relaxation of one year in the upper age limit to candidates appearing for recruitment on 1,226 posts of constable in the Police Department. Now, general candidates between the age of 18 and 26 years, SC/ST, OBC, Gorkhas, distinguished sportspersons between 18 and 28 years and Home Guards between the age of 20 and 29 years would be eligible for recruitment as constables.

The Cabinet also decided to create and fill 200 posts of Medical Officer in the Health Department, besides filling 22 posts of professor, associate professor and assistant professor in the medical colleges at Nahan, Nerchowk and Chamba to provide specialised health services to people nearer to their homes. It decided to create and fill 84 posts of various categories in the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Tribunal.

The Cabinet gave its consent to filling 13 posts of different categories for newly constituted four-lane planning areas in the state in the Department of Town and Country Planning to prevent encroachments along the four-lane highways and proper regulation.

It accorded approval to filling four posts of youth organiser in the Department of Sports and Youth Services. It also decided to bring direct recruitment on Group C posts under the state government and state public sector undertakings, boards, corporations and local bodies under the ambit of the HP Rajya Chayan Aayog.

The Cabinet also gave nod to opening the offices of the Superintendent of Police and the Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department, at Dehra in Kangra district. However, as the model code of conduct was in place in Dehra, these two offices would be notified later. The Cabinet also accorded sanction to opening an electrical division at Haroli in Una district.

Sub-panels on resource mobilisation, homestays

The Cabinet gave approval for setting up a sub-committee on resource mobilisation under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani will be the members of the sub-committee

The Cabinet also constituted a sub-committee under Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan to suggest guidelines for the operation of homestays and boosting tourism. Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani will be its members

