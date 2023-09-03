Himachal Cabinet to take call on controlled hemp cultivation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 2

A committee headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi has recommended allowing controlled cultivation of hemp for non-narcotic use. Now, the Cabinet will take the final call on the issue. The committee was constituted to deliberate on the issue of controlled hemp cultivation for medicinal and industrial use.

For medicinal, scientific purposes The cultivation of cannabis will be limited to only industrial, medicinal and scientific purposes. The step reaffirms the government's commitment to safeguarding the interests of farmers and consumers. Jagat Singh Negi, Revenue Minister

Negi said, “The state government will formulate a policy on hemp cultivation for medicinal, industrial, and scientific use, thus paving the way for utilising the medicinal properties of cannabis to treat patients, besides improving the revenue of the state from products made of hemp.”

He said that the government was committed to curbing the menace of drug abuse and various steps were being taken in this regard. “The cultivation of cannabis will be limited to only industrial, medicinal and scientific purposes. The step reaffirms the government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of farmers and consumers,” he added.

The policy for allowing cannabis cultivation for non-narcotic use would be framed keeping in view the NDPS Act, 1985, and the NDPS Rules, 1989. Himachal has examined the case of Uttarakhand where controlled cultivation of cannabis has been allowed.

The committee headed by Negi had visited various parts of the state, including Kullu, Mandi and Chamba that are conducive for the cultivation of cannabis. In fact, some of these areas are notorious for illegal cultivation of cannabis, which is used to make drugs.

Various byproducts of hemp such clothing, footwear and edible items used in local cuisine can help strengthen the local economy. There is huge demand for some of these items in international markets as well.

