Himachal: Cloudburst strikes in Shimla’s Rampur; property damaged, national highway blocked

No human casualty has been reported due to the cloudburst.

No human casualty has been reported due to the cloudburst. Video Grab



Shimla/Rampur, July 26

A cloudburst in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district damaged a school, two houses and agricultural land, while the National Highway 5 near Jhakri and Joeri regions was blocked due to a landslide, officials said on Wednesday.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, Rampur, Nishant Tomar said as many as 17 sheep and goats were swept away following the cloudburst in Kandhar village in Sarpara panchayat on Tuesday.     

Tomar, who was on his way to the affected village, was also stranded due to the inclement weather.  

He said machines are deployed at the landslide site, but shooting stones are obstructing the restoration work. However, so far no human casualty has been reported and immediate relief has been provided to the affected people, he said.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 24, about 652 houses have been completely damaged in Himachal Pradesh, while 6,686 were partially damaged besides 236 shops and 2,037 cow sheds, according to the data of the state emergency response centre.   

The local meteorological office has issued an 'orange alert' for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in eight of the 12 districts of the state on July 26 and 27, and cautioned against landslides, flash floods, mudslides and increased runoff in rivers. 

The MeT has also issued 'yellow warning' of heavy rain on July 28 and predicted a wet spell in the state till July 31. It cautioned of moderate to high risk of flash floods in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla and Sirmaur districts.

Heavy to very heavy rains lashed Sirmaur district and Jatton Barrage received 156 mm of rain, Renuka 120 mm, Nahan 113 mm, Pachhad 103 mm, Rajgarh 74 mm and Sangraha 68 mm rainfall.

Light to moderate rains lashed several parts of the state and Kasauli recorded 63 mm of rain, followed by Chopal 54 mm rainfall, Solan 52 mm and Rampur 45 mm rainfall.

According to the state emergency response centre, 168 people have died in rain-related and road accidents, and the hill state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 5,350 crore since the onset of monsoon till July 24.

A total of 566 roads in the state are still closed for vehicular traffic, it said.

