Himachal CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri seeks dismissal of MLAs who joined BJP

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 9

CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri, while talking to mediapersons here today, said that the Congress would demand the dismissal of two Independent MLAs Prakash Rana from Jogindernagar and Hoshiar Singh from Dehra from the Himachal Assembly for joining the BJP.

He said that the two Independent MLAs had violated the Representation of People Act 1951 by joining the BJP. As per an amendment to the Representation of People Act 2002, the Independent MLAs could not join any party.

“The Congress will write to the Speaker, seeking their dismissal. We shall also take up the issue during the monsoon session of the Himachal Assembly,” he said.