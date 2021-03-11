Himachal CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri seeks dismissal of MLAs who joined BJP

Dharamsala, June 9
CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri, while talking to mediapersons here today, said that the Congress would demand the dismissal of two Independent MLAs Prakash Rana from Jogindernagar and Hoshiar Singh from Dehra from the Himachal Assembly for joining the BJP.
He said that the two Independent MLAs had violated the Representation of People Act 1951 by joining the BJP. As per an amendment to the Representation of People Act 2002, the Independent MLAs could not join any party.
“The Congress will write to the Speaker, seeking their dismissal. We shall also take up the issue during the monsoon session of the Himachal Assembly,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...
Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports
India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...