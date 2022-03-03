Himachal CM announces 33% increase in honorarium of deities

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 2

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced a 33 per cent increase in the ‘nazarana’ of the deities participating in the Shivratri festival that began here today. He also announced a 100 per cent increase in the honorarium of ‘Bajantaris’. He announced 50 per cent hike in the expenditure for the ration of deities.

The week-long fair began here with the shobha yatra of Madho Rai deity. Hundreds of deities along with their followers took part in the procession. Over 200 deities arrived in the town and they would stay here till the end of the festival.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the festival by participating in the ‘pagri’ ceremony and ‘puja’ at the Madho Rai Temple in Mandi town. He presided over the shobha yatra from the Madho Rai Temple to the Paddal Mela Ground.

He said, “It is vital that we respect our traditions and culture, as only those societies thrive that respect and love their culture. The Mandi Shivratri festival not only reflects the deep faith of people in their gods and goddesses but also provides an opportunity to them for socialising,”

“In the present era of cut-throat competition, people usually have little time to participate in festivals, which is a matter of concern. Himachal is known as Dev Bhoomi, as the lives of the people of the state are deeply influenced by local gods and goddesses,” he said.

“Shiv Dham is being developed in Mandi town to promote religious tourism as Mandi is known as Chhoti Kashi. Apart from this, a parking area is being constructed in the middle of the town at a cost of Rs 100 crore,” he added.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated Sanskriti Sadan at Kangnidhar at a cost of Rs 35 crore. He said the state government was committed to ensuring development across the state to benefit the people.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by IPH Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur and other BJP leaders at the venue. Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, Arindam Chaudhary welcomed the Chief Minister.