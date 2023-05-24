Himachal CM announces Rs 250 crore for Dhagwar milk processing plant in Kangra district

Dharamsala, May 24
Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that Rs 250 crore will be invested to upgrade the facilities of the Dhagwar milk processing plant in Kangra district.
The state government aims to collect milk from cattle herders and sell milk products to boost the rural economy, he said during a visit to the milk plant. In line with this objective, the government is launching the 'Him-Ganga' scheme, which focuses on developing a milk-based economy in the state.
Under the 'Him-Ganga' scheme, cattle rearers will receive fair prices for their milk and milk products, based on actual costs.
Efforts will be made to enhance the quality and efficiency of milk procurement, processing, and marketing systems. The government aims to safeguard milk producers, especially vulnerable sections of society, from regional and seasonal price fluctuations.
A provision of Rs 500 crore has been allocated for the 'Him-Ganga' scheme, starting with a pilot project connecting farmers before expanding to other areas.
The Chief Minister emphasized the formation of milk producer cooperative societies as per the requirements to ensure effective marketing of milk and related products, thereby increasing the income of milk producers.
The establishment of new milk processing plants and the upgrade of existing facilities are vital for the success of the Him-Ganga scheme. Necessary infrastructure and supply systems will be developed in a phased manner.
Chief Minister visited the Bio-diversity Park in Narwana, inspecting its facilities.
