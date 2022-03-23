Himachal CM flags off 15 garbage collection vehicles

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 22

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today flagged off 15 vehicles purchased under Shimla Smart City Project here today for the transportation of solid waste of the city.

The Chief Minister said these vehicles would help in smooth collection and transportation of garbage from the point of source to the disposal site.

“Out of 34 vehicles to be procured, 15 have been received and the rest of the vehicles will be received shortly by the Municipal Corporation,” he said. “These vehicles are equipped with a GPS system for tracking and efficient management of garbage collection and transportation,” he added.

Thakur said these vehicles had been purchased at a cost of Rs 5.44 crore and these these vehicles would be deployed in various wards of the Municipal Corporation. The Chief Minister said that these garbage collecting vehicles had two covered compartments for the transportation of segregated wet and dry waste. “A separate leachate tank is also affixed to each garbage collection vehicle,” he added.