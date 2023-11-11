Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu given a rousing welcome on his return to Shimla after undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 11

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Saturday returned to Shimla after undergoing treatment for a fortnight at AIIMS, Delhi.

In an informal meeting with the media, Sukhu said he was feeling absolutely fine, but had been advised by the doctors to go slow for the next two months.

He said it is unlikely that he would go for campaigning to the poll-bound states as doctors had advised him to be particular about his diet.

He said it was with the blessings of the almighty and prayers of people of Himachal that he had recovered. He said he would resume his normal routine soon so that the state progressed on the path of development.

Sukhu said he is optimistic that the Congress would do well in the five states going to polls as people were disenchanted with the BJP rule.

“We will hold a cabinet meeting on November 18 to take important decisions,” he said.

Sukhu was received at the Annandale helipad here by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, cabinet colleagues, party legislators, workers and senior officials.

A large number of people had lined up outside his official residence Oakover to welcome him.

Sukhu’s return to Shimla was delayed on Friday as the chopper could not take off from Delhi due to bad weather.

